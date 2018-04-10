Kulturpegel

 
ANKÜNDIGUNG | 15. Juni 2018 -Maimarktgelände, Mannheim

Wir präsentieren: Maifeld Derby 2018

Das achte Maifeld Derby in Mannheim steht im Juni 2018 ins Haus. Und wir? Präsentieren das ganze natürlich voller Stolz und erzählen euch schon vorab so manche heiße Info von den bestätigten Acts.

... noch ein wenig Geduld, bald gibt es hier die komplette Übersicht.

10. April 2018
Neurosis Neurosis
sludge, doom metal, post-metal, experimental, progressive metal
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
rock, indie rock, Indie, alternative rock, alternative
Kat Frankie
singer-songwriter, female vocalists, acoustic, berlin, beautiful
The Kills The Kills
garage rock, Indie, indie rock, alternative, rock
Wolves in the Throne Room Wolves in the Throne Room
black metal, atmospheric black metal, progressive black metal, USBM, seen live
Rhye Rhye
soul, chillout, Indie, alternative rnb, pop
Eeels Eeels
Indie, alternative, rock, indie rock, singer-songwriter
Leyya Leyya
seen live, synthpop, electronic, electronica, trip-hop

