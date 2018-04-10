ANKÜNDIGUNG | 15. Juni 2018 -Maimarktgelände, Mannheim
Wir präsentieren: Maifeld Derby 2018
Das achte Maifeld Derby in Mannheim steht im Juni 2018 ins Haus. Und wir? Präsentieren das ganze natürlich voller Stolz und erzählen euch schon vorab so manche heiße Info von den bestätigten Acts.
... noch ein wenig Geduld, bald gibt es hier die komplette Übersicht.
Neurosis
sludge, doom metal, post-metal, experimental, progressive metal
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
rock, indie rock, Indie, alternative rock, alternative
Kat Frankie
singer-songwriter, female vocalists, acoustic, berlin, beautiful
The Kills
garage rock, Indie, indie rock, alternative, rock
Wolves in the Throne Room
black metal, atmospheric black metal, progressive black metal, USBM, seen live
Rhye
soul, chillout, Indie, alternative rnb, pop
Eeels
Indie, alternative, rock, indie rock, singer-songwriter
Leyya
seen live, synthpop, electronic, electronica, trip-hop