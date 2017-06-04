ANKÜNDIGUNG | 17. Juni 2017 -Maimarktgelände, Mannheim
Maifeld Derby 2017 | Tag 2
Oh, yes. Die Festivalzeit für quasi den gesamten Pegel bricht an, der Sommer kann kommen! Wir verschaffen euch einen Einblick in alle Acts auf allen Bühnen.
... und schon geht es weiter mit Tag 2.
Palastzelt
Acid Arab (Electronic | FR)
Moderat (Apparat + Modeselektor | DE)
Metronomy (Indietronics | GB)
Temples (retrophiler Pop | GB)
Zeal & Ardor (spirituelle Erleuchtung | CH/US)
Klez.E (The Cure'sche Reinkarntion | DE)
Fackelbühne
Kate Tempest (Concious Rap | GB)
American Football (endlich wieder da |US)
Royal Canoe (Indieschönheit | CA)
Inner Tongue (Synthie + Indie | AT)
Baby Galaxy (laute Popmusik | NL)
Kelly Kapowsky (weibliche Alternative | ES)
Katinka (absurdes Brett | DE/AT)
Brückenaward-Zelt
Gewalt (Post-Alles | DE)
Sometree (spährische Riffmaschine | DE)
Minus The Bear (Indierock | US)
The Tidal Sleep (Post-Core | DE)
Pabst (Noise | DE)
Go Get It (nochmal Lokalpatrioten | DE)
Parcours d'Amour
Ryley Walker (Träumer | US)
Dear Reader (Indiepop | ZA)
Siegfried & Joy (Zauberer | DE)
Tall Heights (für die Seele | US)
Dan Owen (Zucker | GB)
Alaska (Effekthascherin | DE)
How I Left (badischer Slacker-Folk | DE)
Außerdem: Den krönenden Abschluss auf dem Parours d'Amour bildet der Poerty Slam!
Acid Arab
seen live, electronic, jihad Techno, house, acid
Moderat
idm, electronic, techno, glitch, bpitch control
Kate Tempest
rap, hip hop, spoken word, female vocalists, late junction
Metronomy
electronic, new rave, experimental, electro, glitch
American Football
emo, Indie, math rock, indie rock, midwest emo
Temples
psychedelic, indie rock, psychedelic rock, Indie, neo-psych
Royal Canoe
clicks and pops, canadian, the obligatory seen live tag, twinkling tones, mfnw 2013
Zeal & Ardor
metalcore, melodic hardcore, polish, hardcore, drum and bass
Klez.E
seen live, german, Indie, indie pop, berlin