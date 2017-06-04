Kulturpegel

 
Maifeld Derby 2017 | Tag 2
vorbericht
 
 
ANKÜNDIGUNG | 17. Juni 2017 -Maimarktgelände, Mannheim

Maifeld Derby 2017 | Tag 2

Oh, yes. Die Festivalzeit für quasi den gesamten Pegel bricht an, der Sommer kann kommen! Wir verschaffen euch einen Einblick in alle Acts auf allen Bühnen.

... und schon geht es weiter mit Tag 2.


Palastzelt

Acid Arab (Electronic | FR)

Moderat (Apparat + Modeselektor | DE)

Metronomy (Indietronics | GB)

Temples (retrophiler Pop | GB)

Zeal & Ardor (spirituelle Erleuchtung | CH/US)

Klez.E (The Cure'sche Reinkarntion | DE)


Fackelbühne

Kate Tempest (Concious Rap | GB)

American Football (endlich wieder da |US)

Royal Canoe (Indieschönheit | CA)

Inner Tongue (Synthie + Indie | AT)

Baby Galaxy (laute Popmusik | NL)

Kelly Kapowsky (weibliche Alternative | ES)

Katinka (absurdes Brett | DE/AT)


Brückenaward-Zelt

Gewalt (Post-Alles | DE)

Sometree (spährische Riffmaschine | DE)

Minus The Bear (Indierock | US)

The Tidal Sleep (Post-Core | DE)

Pabst (Noise | DE)

Go Get It (nochmal Lokalpatrioten | DE)


Parcours d'Amour

Ryley Walker (Träumer | US)

Dear Reader (Indiepop | ZA)

Siegfried & Joy (Zauberer | DE)

Tall Heights (für die Seele | US)

Dan Owen (Zucker | GB)

Alaska (Effekthascherin | DE)

How I Left (badischer Slacker-Folk | DE)

Außerdem: Den krönenden Abschluss auf dem Parours d'Amour bildet der Poerty Slam!

04. Juni 2017
